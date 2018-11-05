NFL’s Sunday television ratings way up for Week Nine

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 5, 2018, 12:23 PM EST
The NFL is continuing to have a strong season on the TV ratings front.

Sunday’s games so strong ratings on all three networks, continuing an upward trend for the league after ratings declines in 2017 and 2016.

The biggest number came on NBC on Sunday night, when Tom Brady and the Patriots took on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, producing a 15.6 overnight rating, up a whopping 63 percent from the Week Nine Sunday night game last year, which was a game between the Raiders and Dolphins. That 15.6 overnight rating was the best ever for a Week Nine Sunday night game.

Also impressive was the rating for FOX late on Sunday afternoon, with viewers tuning in for a great game between the Rams and Saints. The 15.2 overnight rating for Rams-Saints was up 7 percent from last year’s late afternoon game in Week Nine, which was the Chiefs against the Cowboys.

And CBS got a 10.1 overnight rating for its early afternoon slate of games, which was up 5 percent from last year.

Overall, NFL ratings have been stronger this year than last year, which is good news for the league after two years of significant declines. Although it would be hard for the NFL to ever get back to 2015 levels, declining TV ratings are no longer an issue facing the league.

20 responses to “NFL’s Sunday television ratings way up for Week Nine

  1. News flash! When good teams play, people tune in to watch! When garbage teams play, they don’t! More at 11.

  "… up a whopping 63 percent from the Week Nine Sunday night game last year, which was a game between the Raiders and Dolphins. That 15.6 overnight rating was the best ever for a Week Nine Sunday night game."

    The only thing surprising there is that it wasn’t up 263 percent. Raiders/Dolphins?? Whoever set that up as a SNF game should have been fired. Give fans a decent matchup and we will watch, it isn’t exactly rocket science

  3. Come on this has to be the most obvious thing ever. My name has Raider in it and I would rather watch any other competitive game featuring good teams as an alternative. I feel bad for the London people seeing crap versions of an NFL game. Send two good teams over there and watch the increase in fan base grow.

  4. This is a byproduct of speaking something into existence by Madison Ave ,,,Erin Rodgers is far from the best quarterback of all time ,,,how about updating your resume Erin !

    _______________________________________________________________________
    To be fair, base on 2016 and the 2017 offseason, both these teams looked poised to make playoff runs in the AFC. So the schedule made sense at the time.

    Little did they know that the Raiders would be doing their best 49ers impression and nuking the franchise from fringe contender to pain and misery over the span of a single year and that the Dolphins would lose Tannehill and be forced to rely on Jay “Im only here because they kicked me out of the booth” Cutler

  6. Odd having a Steelers-Ravens 1PM Sunday game and having two already done for the year in Pitt’s 8th game. So much for division rivals at the wire, the Steelers have only one left in their last 8, and that’s week 17/Cincy. Maybe the league is trying for more balance and not selling out to Thur/Sun night/Monday and cutting CBS and Fox some love.

  7. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    November 5, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    ————————————————————————————
    I think the NFL mistakenly assumed that Gruden is a genius and the self proclaimed QB whisperer was going to turn Carr into an all-pro. Swing and a miss on that one.

  8. Good match-ups bring good ratings. No one wants to watch two crappy teams go at it. It’s boring. Simple as that… Yesterday was a great day for football fans, but also very rare.

  9. Weird how ratings go up when people, both on the fan side and the sports media side, talk about football and not anthems, flags, and protesters.

    Strange coincidence right?

  11. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    November 5, 2018 at 12:32 pm
    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    Considering both teams were playoff teams the year before I’d say at the time it was a good call. Obviously you have fans who look back and say people should be fired for the decision of course after the fact just to seem smart.

  12. When the NFL finally accepts that it needs to allow the neworks to pick their premier games a couple of weeks out all year ratings will skyrocket and so will rights fees.

    Raiders-San Francisco on a Thursday night is a sleep aid, not a ratings draw.

  13. udub says:
    November 5, 2018 at 12:52 pm
    Weird how ratings go up when people, both on the fan side and the sports media side, talk about football and not anthems, flags, and protesters.

    Strange coincidence right?
    ——————————————–

    How do you know what they were talking about? When the players started kneeling you said you wouldn’t watch football anymore! Did somebody tell you?

  16. Watch the Thursday Night ratings skyrocket coming up soon. The Steelers play the Panthers, the Packers play the Seahawks, the Saints play the Cowboys, and the Chargers play the Chiefs soon. Unfortunately, these are the only great match-ups remaining on TNF.

  18. These ratings are as good as it will get for the regular season. Most of the games are painful to watch and the protests have taken the luster off of the league.

  19. I have to say that I’m shocked that no one has pulled out the ole “that’s because they’re filming the game and not people kneeling” reasoning.

    Well… YOU Did.

    And to be honest.. that is PART of it.

