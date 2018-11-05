NFL’s Sunday television ratings way up for Week Nine

Getty Images

The NFL is continuing to have a strong season on the TV ratings front.

Sunday’s games so strong ratings on all three networks, continuing an upward trend for the league after ratings declines in 2017 and 2016.

The biggest number came on NBC on Sunday night, when Tom Brady and the Patriots took on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, producing a 15.6 overnight rating, up a whopping 63 percent from the Week Nine Sunday night game last year, which was a game between the Raiders and Dolphins. That 15.6 overnight rating was the best ever for a Week Nine Sunday night game.

Also impressive was the rating for FOX late on Sunday afternoon, with viewers tuning in for a great game between the Rams and Saints. The 15.2 overnight rating for Rams-Saints was up 7 percent from last year’s late afternoon game in Week Nine, which was the Chiefs against the Cowboys.

And CBS got a 10.1 overnight rating for its early afternoon slate of games, which was up 5 percent from last year.

Overall, NFL ratings have been stronger this year than last year, which is good news for the league after two years of significant declines. Although it would be hard for the NFL to ever get back to 2015 levels, declining TV ratings are no longer an issue facing the league.