Norv Turner is revolutionizing offense in Carolina

AP

The Panthers brought in some new players for their offense this offseason.

But more importantly, they bought into a new direction, or misdirection as it were.

While far from a conventional NFL offense at the moment, the Panthers have found their sweet spot with new offensive coordinator Norv Turner, who has helped create one of the league’s best-performing units without throwing it all over the yard.

That was on full display yesterday, as 12 different players touched the ball, three of them scored rushing touchdowns, and none of those scores came from quarterback Cam Newton.

“It’s kind of neat to see the different group of guys that we have,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. “And to see them all come out and contribute in one way or another. It speaks well to the personnel well that we have here.

“Especially on the offensive side, I think the biggest thing when you look at it is that we use the right kind of guys. Norv, as far as creating things and putting things together, we’re taking advantage of those types of guys and putting them in [the best] position.”

The Panthers scored 35 points in the first half, and that hail of touchdowns came in ways they haven’t enjoyed. Newton passed efficiently if not often (as his shoulder may still be a bit of an issue), and they were able to get their big plays on the ground. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel‘s 33-yard touchdown on a reverse (which covered 103.3 yards as he reversed field and outran the entire Buccaneers defense) was a good example, as the Panthers have a fleet of fast players who create things. And because of that speed, the misdirection plays can be a gold mine.

“When it’s clicking, it’s clicking,” Newton said. “As far as the talent level on this team, it’s extremely scary. We possess a lot of different matchups in our favor.”

They also possess an old/new offensive coordinator, who is pushing all the right buttons.