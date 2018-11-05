Packers claim Ibraheim Campbell, cut Drew Kaser

Getty Images

The Packers announced they claimed safety Ibraheim Campbell off waivers from the Jets on Monday. They released punter Drew Kaser in a corresponding move.

The acquisition of Kaser caused head scratching when the Packers announced it Saturday. He was inactive for Sunday’s game as regular punter JK Scott punted.

The Chargers cut Kaser on Oct. 3.

Campbell, 26, played one game for the Jets before they cut him last week.

He appeared in four games with Dallas this season after being claimed off waivers from Houston. The Cowboys waived him Oct. 9, and the Jets signed him Oct. 24.

He has played 43 career games, with 11 starts, and made 69 tackles.