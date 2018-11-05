Packers drop another one, and Aaron Rodgers says, “It’s very frustrating”

Getty Images

For the second consecutive week, the Packers had the ball in their hands in the fourth quarter and a chance at what they thought could be a big win over one of the NFL’s best teams. And for the second consecutive week, the Packers dropped the ball.

Last week Packers kickoff returner Ty Montgomery fumbled to blow a chance at a last-minute comeback, resulting in Montgomery getting traded to the Ravens. And on Sunday night, the Packers had what appeared to be a great opportunity to score and take the lead at New England in the fourth quarter, only to have Aaron Jones fumble to set up the Patriots’ winning touchdown.

“It’s very frustrating,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

It’s been a frustrating season for Rodgers and the Packers. They’re now 3-4-1 at the halfway point, and looking up in the NFC North standings at the 5-3 Bears and 5-3-1 Vikings. It’s going to be an uphill climb for Green Bay to make the playoffs.