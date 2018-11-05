Patriots signing safety Obi Melifonwu

Getty Images

The Patriots have built a reputation by picking up castoffs and finding new roles for them, and they’re trying it again with their secondary.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Raiders safety Obi Melifonwu is signing with New England.

Melifonwu has made the rounds since being released by Oakland in Oct. 23 (though he was waived-injured in August), taking visits with the Cowboys, Saints, and Chiefs as well.

His athleticism was what drew the Raiders to take him 56th overall in 2017, and the Patriots have often figured out how to tap into such potential.