Paul Richardson, Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao out for year

Getty Images

When it rains, it pours and it’s a torrential downpour in Washington on the injury front.

Washington head coach Jay Gruden announced at a Monday press conference that the team lost three offensive starters for the season after Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.

As feared, right guard Brandon Scherff tore his pectoral when he was hurt against Atlanta. Left guard Shawn Lauvao tore his ACL and wide receiver Paul Richardson is being shut down due to an AC joint injury in his shoulder that he’s been dealing with for some time.

Scherff and Lauvao went down in a game that Washington played without left tackle Trent Williams and Williams is out indefinitely after having thumb surgery last week. Gruden also said that right tackle Morgan Moses is day to day with an MCL injury, so it’s not a particularly good time on the offensive line right now.

The injury ends Richardson’s first season with the team after seven games and 20 catches for 262 yards and two touchdowns. Jamison Crowder has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, so things aren’t much better at that offensive position group either.