Philip Rivers had no problem getting “fired up” on Sunday

Sunday’s game in Seattle was the 200th straight start of Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers‘ career and there was no sign that the veteran’s enthusiasm for the game is waning.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen said after the 25-17 win that Rivers is always hyped for games, but that he was “real hyped” for the matchup with the Seahawks. Rivers agreed with that assessment and pointed to the surroundings as the reason why he tapped into a deeper well of energy.

“I was fired up,” Rivers said, via the team’s website. “I was fired up for many reasons. Some personal, some just excited. I love playing here, and this is probably my last shot playing here. It’s exciting when you play in this kind of atmosphere and this environment. I think it was exciting to come out and see how many Charger fans were here. I was fired up. You like going against great defenses, especially guys like Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright; guys that you’ve seen multiple times [that] you respect from afar. It’s just fun.”

There’s been fun all over the map for the Chargers, who have won their last three games in Cleveland, London and Seattle. They’ve won five straight overall and head to Oakland next weekend to try to extend that streak against the hapless Raiders before home games against the Broncos and Cardinals.

It’s a schedule that offers a good chance to keep the wins coming, which would both keep pressure on the Chiefs in the AFC West and further reason for Rivers to be excited about coming to work.