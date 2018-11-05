Raiders sign Jacquies Smith, agree with Kony Ealy

Getty Images

The Raiders still are looking for pass-rushing help after trading Khalil Mack and cutting Bruce Irvin. They announced they signed defensive end Jacquies Smith on Monday.

Smith will take Irvin’s spot on the roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Raiders also have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Kony Ealy on a one-year deal.

Smith, 28, appeared in three games with the Cardinals this season, playing 29 defensive snaps and 23 on special teams. He has 41 tackles, 13.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 34 career games.

He has spent time with the Lions, Dolphins, Jets, Bills and Buccaneers.

Ealy, 26, spent the offseason, training camp and the preseason with the Cowboys. They cut him out of the preseason.

He has 15 sacks, 94 tackles, two interceptions and six forced fumbles in 62 career games for the Panthers and Jets.