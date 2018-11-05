Rams activate Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, cut Trevon Young

Getty Images

The Rams announced they activated rookie outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo from the physically unable to perform list to the active roster Monday.

Okoronkwo injured his foot in the Rams’ offseason program in May, requiring surgery.

He began the season on PUP, requiring him to miss the first six weeks of the season. He returned to practice two weeks ago.

Okoronkwo, a fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma, made 20 sacks and 33 tackles for loss in four seasons with the Sooners.

The Rams waived rookie outside linebacker Trevon Young in a corresponding move.

Young, 23, played in two games and recovered a fumble.