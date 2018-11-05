Rams coach Sean McVay after first loss: “We’re good”

Getty Images

The Rams are still 8-1, and still have the best record in the NFL.

But yesterday’s loss to the Saints didn’t diminish their confidence, or their sense that they’re in the midst of a special season.

“We’re good,” Rams coach Sean McVay said after 45-35 loss, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “We love it. You find out about yourself when you have a little bit of adversity. I know everybody in that locker room is going to respond the right way and sometimes setbacks can be setups for comebacks.”

The Rams showed some backbone — if not much in the way of defense — by scoring 18 unanswered points in the second half. But their defense sagged late in the game, allowing Drew Brees yardage in large chunks.

But the Rams were emphasizing the positive, and have convinced themselves it wasn’t a bad thing

“The pressure is off,” defensive takle Michael Brockers said. “No more media, we’re the great team, nobody can beat us. . . . The pressure is off. . . .

“This game right here might be a blessing in disguise. We came out, we fought back, so you never see us fold. It will help us play a little bit better. It will help us play a little bit looser, too.”

Of course, it might only help until the playoff seedings are set. Because if the NFC playoffs run through New Orleans, some of that confidence might wane amid the noise of the Superdome.