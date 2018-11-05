Randy Gregory, Geoff Swaim won’t play; Zack Martin will

Getty Images

The Cowboys already knew they wouldn’t have defensive lineman David Irving, whom they ruled out Saturday with an ankle injury. They also won’t have defensive end Randy Gregory.

Dallas also listed Gregory among its seven inactives. He will miss the game with a knee injury.

Starting tight end Geoff Swaim, who was doubtful with a knee injury, also won’t play. Blake Jarwin will start for him.

The Cowboys will have starting right guard Zack Martin, who was questionable with a knee injury.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Mike White, receiver Tavon Austin (groin), linebacker Joe Thomas (foot) and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo.

The Titans will play without starting inside linebacker Will Compton, who was questionable with a hamstring injury. They already had ruled out starting outside linebacker Derrick Morgan (shoulder).

Tennessee’s other inactives are cornerback Kenneth Durden, fullback Jalston Fowler, guard Aaron Stinnie, tackle Tyler Marz and defensive end Matt Dickerson.