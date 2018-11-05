Ravens aren’t making a quarterback change during bye week

Getty Images

The Ravens have lost four of their last five games and they’ve missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, which has led to questions about head coach John Harbaugh’s future with the organization.

Harbaugh fielded those questions after Sunday’s loss and Monday’s press conference had him moving on to the team’s plans during the bye week. They don’t include moving Lamar Jackson ahead of Joe Flacco on the depth chart at quarterback.

“Joe’s played well, so I don’t want to get into all of that,” Harbaugh said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “We’re rolling right now with what we got. Of course, at some point in time, this guy’s a quarterback. … He’s improving all the time. He’s getting better as a quarterback, an NFL quarterback, all the time. … I want to see Lamar on the field too. How to do that is kind of what we’re working though, so that’s what we’ve got to figure out.”

Harbaugh did leave open the possibility of playing Jackson for a full series at a time while leaving Flacco in place as the starter. Should that plan and any others Harbaugh draws up over the next couple of weeks fail to change the team’s fortunes, Jackson’s time as a starter will be even closer to beginning.