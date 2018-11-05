Report: Patriots to sign Albert McClellan

Getty Images

The Patriots are expected to sign veteran linebacker Albert McClellan on Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

McClellan visited New England on Monday.

The Ravens cut McClellan last week but had hopes of re-signing him, according to Zrebiec. McClellan quickly drew interest from other teams and decided to move on.

The Ravens re-signed McClellan on Sept. 17 after C.J. Mosley was injured in the loss to the Bengals. McClellan played in six games with one start and made one tackle.

McClellan joined the team as an undrafted rookie in 2010. He played 90 games for the Ravens, starting in 2011. McClellan, who missed all of last season after tearing an ACL, has 147 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in his career.