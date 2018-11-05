Report: Sam Bradford didn’t practice for five weeks due to knee

Getty Images

When Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said that former Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has a degenerative condition in his knee, it wasn’t #fakenews. Unless a new report regarding Bradford is, his most recent former team will have some explaining to do.

Via Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Bradford hadn’t practiced in five weeks preceding his Saturday release by the Cardinals because his “left knee is basically bone on bone,” with no remaining cartilage due to two prior ACL repairs.

But Bradford appeared on no injury reports during his time in Arizona. If he didn’t practice for five weeks due to a knee injury, he should have been listed.

Bradford cleared waivers on Monday, leaving the Cardinals on the hook for the balance of his $5 million salary, and allowing him to sign elsewhere as a free agent. If his knee is that bad, it’s hard to imagine anyone signing him.

And if his knee is that bad, it’s even harder to understand why the Cardinals gave him $15.9375 million for three games.