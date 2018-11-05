Report: Sam Bradford didn’t practice for five weeks due to knee

Posted by Mike Florio on November 5, 2018, 7:54 PM EST
When Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said that former Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has a degenerative condition in his knee, it wasn’t #fakenews. Unless a new report regarding Bradford is, his most recent former team will have some explaining to do.

Via Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Bradford hadn’t practiced in five weeks preceding his Saturday release by the Cardinals because his “left knee is basically bone on bone,” with no remaining cartilage due to two prior ACL repairs.

But Bradford appeared on no injury reports during his time in Arizona. If he didn’t practice for five weeks due to a knee injury, he should have been listed.

Bradford cleared waivers on Monday, leaving the Cardinals on the hook for the balance of his $5 million salary, and allowing him to sign elsewhere as a free agent. If his knee is that bad, it’s hard to imagine anyone signing him.

And if his knee is that bad, it’s even harder to understand why the Cardinals gave him $15.9375 million for three games.

30 responses to “Report: Sam Bradford didn’t practice for five weeks due to knee

  2. Time to call it a career, Sam. You’ve “earned” way, way, way, way more than enough to last in retirement.

  5. With Bradford’s money, he can have his leg amputated and replaced with a state of the art prosthetic.

    Maybe Buffalo will offer him the new leg as part of a free agent contract.

    He could be walking by February, running by June and starting by September.

    Or maybe Bradford should just retire.

  7. He should retire so he has a reasonably good chance of walking normally without pain for the rest of his life. He has made enough money for an early retirement, unless he wants to live like a king.

  8. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:05 pm
    Sam Bradford has made @ $3.5M per win over the course of his career. It’s hard to feel bad for him.

    There’s more to life than money

  10. Batman didnt have any cartilage in his knee and he was able to beat Bane. I hope some GM realizes this, and signs bradford to another big contract.

  11. He’ll certainly never open a sports bar, At least one that will have customers. Call it a career Sammy

  13. hagemeisterpark920 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:04 pm
    He wasnt necessarily injured though. He just has a weak knee.
    He may not have specifically had a brand new injury but it was bone to bone due to a build up of previous injuries and repairs, and severely limited him to the point of unable to practice due to said prior injuries having degenerated his knee. So yes the Cards were massively cheating the injury report as his problem by rule should have been listed.

  14. So does the blame here lie with Bradford or the numerous GMs that signed him to ridiculous contracts?

  16. ariani1985 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:56 pm
    And yet he has never lost to my lowly packers.. ..
    Why are we the NFC doormats?
    Sam Bradford is 1-3 against Green Bay in his career.

  17. slippery59 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:24 pm
    So does the blame here lie with Bradford or the numerous GMs that signed him to ridiculous contracts?

    The GMs. The Vikings came out and told everyone that Bradford’s knee was done and yet the Cards still signed him to a 2 year contract with guaranteed money.

  19. I see your point but its not like he is injured. His knee is status quo as is. It wont be improving anytime so do they just put him on permanent injury report even though he just has a weak old wore out joint?

  20. When I posted on Friday that the Sam Bradford signing is on Bidwell and the GM, not Steve Wilks, I got some thumbs downs. How inept can an owner and the front office be.

  21. There is no blame on Bradford, the last of the overall #1’s to get the ridiculous $$$. In fact good for him as he is certainly the anomaly. For one, I’d want his agent if i played, and two, after being released by Fischer’s Rams(once in a while I guess Fish made a good call), every GM him who signed him was looking for the quick fix…

  26. Luckily for him knee replacement is an extremely effective surgery now, as he’ll need it sooner or later. Don’t hate on him too much for getting all that money – he sacrificed his body for it. And again, nobody forced those teams to pay him.

  27. “So does the blame here lie with Bradford or the numerous GMs who signed him to ridiculous contracts?”
    Neither. Why is Bradford to blame? If he believes that he can play it is not his problem if someone signs him.

    Similarly, why is a GM to blame? If the doctors approve Bradford’s knee there is no medical reason to prevent his signing.

    People are too anxious to assign “blame”. Knowledge is obtained by analyzing events and determining the reasons for mistakes, not by assigning blame.

