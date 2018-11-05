Report: Sharrif Floyd to file lawsuit against Dr. James Andrews over surgery that ended career

Getty Images

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd is set to file a lawsuit against orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews over a surgery that he claims resulted in the end of his playing career, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

Floyd last appeared in an NFL game in Sept. 2016, playing 27 total snaps in the Vikings season opener against the Tennessee Titans. Floyd had knee surgery shortly after to repair damage in his knee. However, the surgery left Floyd with permanent nerve and muscle damage in his right leg that has kept him from resuming his career.

The suit alleges that Floyd’s surgery was more extensive than had been necessary and included the use of a pain blocker that led to the damage to his leg.

Floyd filed a grievance seeking payment of his salary from the Vikings due to their decision to place him on the non-football injury list.