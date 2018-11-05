Report: Torn pec feared for Brandon Scherff

Getty Images

An MRI will provide further word on Washington right guard Brandon Scherff‘s injury, but the initial diagnosis isn’t a good one.

Scherff left Sunday’s loss to Atlanta with what was called a shoulder injury and head coach Jay Gruden said after the game that Scherff would get more tests, including an MRI, on Monday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that those tests could confirm that Scherff has suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

If confirmed, that might mean Scherff is done for the season and he’d certainly be out for an extended period of time.

With left guard Shawn Lauvao getting an MRI on what looked like a serious knee injury and left tackle Trent Williams out indefinitely after thumb surgery, it’s a fairly bleak state of affairs on the offensive line.