Reshad Jones set to play for Dolphins in Week 10

Posted by Josh Alper on November 5, 2018, 12:10 PM EST
Getty Images

S Reshad Jones spent most of Sunday’s Dolphins victory on the sideline, which led to postgame questions for head coach Adam Gase about why he wasn’t in the lineup.

Gase said that Jones pulled himself out of the game, but neither he nor anyone else from the team elaborated on any reasons why Jones made that choice. He has been dealing with a shoulder injury this season, although there was never word from the team about an injury on Sunday.

The situation came up again at a Monday press conference and Gase said that Jones came to see him on Sunday night to talk to him. Gase didn’t detail the conversation, but said that he didn’t know Jones was unhappy about some things around the team. Gase also said that the chat ended with the two men on the “same page” and doesn’t expect any issues from Sunday to linger around the team this week.

As a result, Gase said that Jones will play against the Packers in Week 10 as the Dolphins try to improve to 6-4 before their bye week.

