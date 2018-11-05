Ryan Tannehill “trying to get to the point where he feels good throwing”

AP

Word late last week was that Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill would remain out of action through the team’s Week 11 bye due to the capsule injury to his right shoulder that has kept him out of the last four games.

The team hasn’t made any announcement, but head coach Adam Gase didn’t say much on Monday that leads one to believe that Brock Osweiler will be back on the bench against the Packers. Tannehill has resulmed throwing, but Gase said “everything is inconsistent” and termed the process as a “weird” one because Tannehill alternates between good and bad throws.

“We’re going to see if he will throw the next two days or wait through the bye,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “We’re trying to get to the point where he feels good throwing and we will go from there. It will be interesting to see what happens the next two days and when we make a decision, whatever it is, what the bye week does for us.”

Osweiler and the offense didn’t do much in Sunday’s 13-6 win, but Gase said he hasn’t given thought to making a move to David Fales should Tannehill remain out.