Saints knew they couldn’t stop everyone, so they focused on Todd Gurley

The Saints gave up 483 yards and 35 points in Sunday’s win over the Rams, but the game did feature one big win for their defense.

They held Rams running back Todd Gurley to a season-low 79 yards from scrimmage — he averaged over 143 yards in the first eight weeks of the year — and players from the unit said after the game that slowing Gurley was the key to their plan for Sunday’s game. Gurley made some plays and scored a touchdown, but defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said not allowing “him to really wreck this game was big for us.”

“You can’t take away everyone; they have so many weapons,” defensive end Alex Okafor said, via Herbie Teope of NFL Media. “If you try to take away everyone, you’re going to take away no one. We came in saying we had to limit the run, and without even watching the game, if you look at the stat sheets, whoever had the most rushing yards was going to win the game and we knew that coming in. And that held true.”

The Rams have been a quick strike team on offense this year, but their chances to put points on the board were minimized by the nearly 34 minutes of possession the Saints enjoyed as a result of their ability to win the ground game on both sides of the ball.