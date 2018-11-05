Saints will work out Dez Bryant, Brandon Marshall

AP

The Saints will work out three receivers Tuesday.

The list includes Dez Bryant and Brandon Marshall, NFL Media reports, with the third remaining unknown.

The Cowboys released Bryant on April 13 to save $8 million against the salary cap. He has remained unemployed since.

Bryant, who hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2014, had chances to sign with the Ravens and the Browns. Baltimore offered a multiyear deal and Cleveland a one-year deal.

The Saints appear to offer the team and situation Bryant has sought, with a future Hall of Fame quarterback, a contending team and a chance to play the Cowboys. New Orleans plays in Arlington on Nov. 29.

Marshall has played this season, making 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown in six games with the Seahawks. They cut him last week.