Sam Darnold: I played stupid football against the Dolphins

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is kicking himself today about the way he played yesterday.

Darnold threw four interceptions and no touchdowns in the Jets’ 13-6 loss in Miami, and he said today that he know she has to be smarter about where he throws the football.

“It’s just not playing to the best of my ability and quite frankly just playing stupid. I thought I played stupid football yesterday. I just have to be better. I know that. Coaches know it. Everyone knows it,” Darnold said.

Darnold has played a lot of stupid football this season. He’s thrown an NFL-high 14 interceptions, been sacked 21 times and fumbled four times. The Jets appear committed to sticking with Darnold, rather than benching him for Josh McCown, but it’s going to be hard to win many games if Darnold doesn’t play better.