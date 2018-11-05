Sean Lee, Taco Charlton questionable to return

AP

Sean Lee finally had gotten off the Cowboys’ injury report. It didn’t last long.

Lee, who played 38 of 60 snaps in his return from hamstring issues two weeks ago, left on the Cowboys’ first defensive series of the second half. Lee pulled up on a Marcus Mariota pass to Jonnu Smith.

He headed to the locker room for further evaluation. The Cowboys list Lee as questionable to return.

The Cowboys also currently are without defensive end Taco Charlton, who is having his shoulder evaluated. He also is questionable to return.

Titans right tackle Jack Conklin is being evaluated for a concussion.