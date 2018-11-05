Sean Payton: Crowd noise was good, but I’ve heard it louder

Getty Images

The Superdome crowd made its presence felt during Sunday’s game between the Saints and Rams.

Saints tight end Benjamin Watson was asked about the noise and said, via Peter King’s Football Morning in America, that “you could feel it be a factor” as the 45-35 victory unfolded. Watson said that the team drew energy from their fans and head coach Sean Payton agreed the noise is “a significant factor in playing here.”

Payton did note that fans have been even louder in the past.

“I thought it was good,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “I’ve heard it louder and better to be honest with you. I thought it was good.”

It’s still early to think too hard about playoff seeding, but it was hard not to think about the prospect of the Saints hosting postseason games after they grabbed a tiebreak advantage over the Rams on Sunday.