Sunday was a tough day for the sportsbooks

Getty Images

The old adage about gambling is that the house always wins and that’s definitely true over the long term.

Smaller sample sizes can find the house on the wrong side of the action, however, and this Sunday was one of those days. David Purdum of ESPN.com reports that sportsbooks around the country took big hits due to Sunday’s results and that books in Las Vegas ended the day down $7-10 million collectively.

The public strongly backed teams like the Vikings, Steelers and Chiefs in early action and all of them covered spreads that left the sportsbooks in a hole.

“We were pretty much done at that point,” MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood said. “Disaster.”

Rood said it was one of the worst Sundays for the house that he can recall, although the nice thing about his business is that you don’t have to wait long for a chance to recoup your losses. The Cowboys and Titans play on Monday night and there’s a lot more football to be played before any final accounting will need to be done this year.