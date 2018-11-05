Titans take 21-14 lead on Jonnu Smith touchdown

AP

The Titans took advantage of a Dak Prescott fumble, using the short field to take a touchdown lead.

Jonnu Smith took a shovel pass from Marcus Mariota into the end zone after a well executed play fake. The 7-yard touchdown pass gave the Titans a 21-14 lead with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter.

The seven-play, 40-yard drive was set up when Jayon Brown knocked the ball out of Prescott’s hands. Linebacker Wesley Woodyard recovered for the Titans.

Titans receiver Taywan Taylor caught an 8-yard pass to the Dallas 7-yard line to set up Smith’s touchdown. Taylor was injured after being tackled by Dallas cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

Taylor limped off and is questionable to return.