Titans tie Cowboys on Derrick Henry touchdown run

AP

The Cowboys could have a two-score cushion, but they don’t.

A missed field goal and an interception in the end zone by the Cowboys allowed the Titans to tie the game with their only drive thus far.

Tennessee had only 16 yards of offense before going 80 yards in 15 plays. Derrick Henry‘s 1-yard score deadlocked the game at 7-7 with 9:35 remaining in the second quarter.

Marcus Mariota has lost two fumbles, but the Cowboys converted only one into points.

Dallas scored on a 4-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper, but Prescott tried to force a pass into Cooper after Mariota’s second turnover. Safety Kevin Byard made the easy pick, denying the Cowboys points.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed a 38-yard field goal on the team’s initial drive after they reached the 20-yard line.