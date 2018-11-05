Tom Brady’s blocking is definitely not the greatest

Getty Images

Tom Brady is good at many things, as you may have heard.

But he will not be heading to Canton one day (or much of anywhere else) for his blocking ability.

He was able to laugh about it because the Patriots beat the Packers 31-17 last night, but his “efforts” at blocking for James White on Julian Edelman‘s throw-back in the fourth quarter were comical. He admitted he wasn’t quite sure he was in a legal position, and didn’t want to ruin the play.

“I mean, I had no idea,” Brady said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “You get out in space, I have no idea what the hell’s going on. I don’t know what’s illegal to hit or dive or cut. I thought, ‘No way the ball is getting to me.’ And next thing you know, James is running by me.”

Brady could have gotten hands on Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison, but for some reason didn’t, and he was the guy who prevented White from scoring a touchdown. Brady seemed to realize it immediately, grabbing at his helmet in disgust.

“I said, ‘S—!’ just as he’s running by me,” Brady said, “because I probably could have made a play to get him a touchdown. But you live and you learn.”

Again, he does a few other things well, so they’ll probably give him a pass on it. But on that play, at least, he was almost the old definition of goat.