Vance Joseph “not concerned” about anything Bill O’Brien said

Posted by Josh Alper on November 5, 2018, 3:46 PM EST
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said after Sunday’s loss to the Texans that he regretted being greedy at the end of the first half when he tried a 62-yard field goal that failed to go through the uprights.

The Texans took the ball with 18 seconds left and moved far enough to hit a field goal after Joseph used a timeout to ice kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn. On his way off the field, Texans coach Bill O’Brien was seen saying something and lip readers took to social media to share the opinion that he called Joseph a “dumb f–k” or something similar.

O’Brien denied that after the game and said he was yelling at someone on the field goal team. On Monday, Joseph said he wasn’t thinking about what O’Brien might have said.

“I haven’t seen it,” Joseph said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “[Broncos executive vice president of public and community relations Patrick Smyth] informed me something was going on but come on. I’m not concerned or focused on that.”

At 3-6, Joseph has plenty of things to focus on during the team’s bye week. His ability to fix them will go a long way toward determining if he’ll be Denver’s head coach the next time they face the Texans.

  3. Well Bill isn’t wrong😂. 40 ish seconds and you play for a 51 yard field goal? C’mon man. Why do coaches do this to their kickers. I dont think Bill is the best playcaller by any means but he sure does know how to turn a team around after a rough start.

  4. Vance Joseph should be concerned about his job security. The Broncos have a losing record. That is what really counts, not whether he should have tried that field goal or not.

  5. “Shame on you Bill O’Brien for saying that about the great Vance Joseph! He is having the time of his life”!

    Sergio Dipp

  6. Plenty of teams have tried 60 + yard FG to end the half! The Panthers did the same thing a week age and Gano hit from 63. The problem with the Broncos is John Elway gutted the secondary now once good defense can stop anybody. Then Elway signs a journeyman QB that had one good season to a big contract and trade your best WR because John wants to get the rookie more snaps. Teams had to cover Thomas so that freed the rookie up to be covered by an SS, FS or LB. Had not been for Peyton Manning, Elway is a failure at GM…

  7. sgrvn329 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 4:18 pm
    That “gutted ” secondary held them to less than 250 yards.

