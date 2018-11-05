Vance Joseph “not concerned” about anything Bill O’Brien said

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said after Sunday’s loss to the Texans that he regretted being greedy at the end of the first half when he tried a 62-yard field goal that failed to go through the uprights.

The Texans took the ball with 18 seconds left and moved far enough to hit a field goal after Joseph used a timeout to ice kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn. On his way off the field, Texans coach Bill O’Brien was seen saying something and lip readers took to social media to share the opinion that he called Joseph a “dumb f–k” or something similar.

O’Brien denied that after the game and said he was yelling at someone on the field goal team. On Monday, Joseph said he wasn’t thinking about what O’Brien might have said.

“I haven’t seen it,” Joseph said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “[Broncos executive vice president of public and community relations Patrick Smyth] informed me something was going on but come on. I’m not concerned or focused on that.”

At 3-6, Joseph has plenty of things to focus on during the team’s bye week. His ability to fix them will go a long way toward determining if he’ll be Denver’s head coach the next time they face the Texans.