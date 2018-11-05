Vance Joseph regrets being “greedy” before halftime

Getty Images

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus missed a field goal at the final whistle of Sunday’s 19-17 loss to the Texans, but that wasn’t the only miss on the mind of Broncos coach Vance Joseph after the game.

Joseph lamented his decision to call on McManus for a 62-yard field goal with in the final seconds of the first half. McManus missed the kick and the Texans were able to use the final 18 seconds to complete two passes ahead of a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal that gave Houston a 16-10 halftime lead.

After the game, Joseph suggested it would have been wiser to punt the ball away in hopes that Houston would take a knee to get the game to halftime.

“McManus has been really good for us. At the half, that’s on me,” Joseph said, via CBS Denver. “I was trying to get greedy there and get three more points.”

The Broncos are now 3-6 this season and 8-17 since Joseph took over in 2017. They have a bye this week and Joseph said he doesn’t expect “major changes” to the coaching staff or personnel before they return to action.

Should the final seven games fail to show major improvement, it will be hard to say the same about what’s coming for the Broncos this offseason.