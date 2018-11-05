Vikings find it’s “night and day” difference with Dalvin Cook in lineup

AP

Most of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook‘s production came on one play in Sunday’s 24-9 win over the Lions.

Cook took off for a 70-yard run in the second quarter that showed what the Vikings have been missing while Cook has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the season. Cook didn’t score as Lions safety Glover Quin took a good angle and was able to trip him up, but he did hit a new height for the 2018 season in terms of how fast he was moving during his run.

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats show that Cook was moving at 22.07 m.p.h. during his run and that registers as the fastest that any player has been clocked so far this season. Cook expressed happiness at learning he was ahead of Tyreek Hill on that list and Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said having a player with that kind of ability makes a huge difference for the Vikings.

“It’s night and day with him and without him,” Thielen said, via the Pioneer Press. “He’s a dynamic football player. He’s a big play waiting to happen at all times. The great part about him is he can block, he can run, he can catch. He can make make people miss. He can be a physical guy. He can be a speed guy. It’s just so fun to watch.”

Cook didn’t do much beyond the 70-yard run, but the play was a reminder of what the Vikings hope will make their offense tougher to stop as they hit the back end of their schedule.