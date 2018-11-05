Washington players, coaches upset with officials after penalty-filled loss

AP

Washington played a penalty-filled mess of a game in Sunday’s 38-14 loss to Atlanta, and afterward coach Jay Gruden and his team weren’t happy with the officials.

Gruden called it “impossible” to win with the 10 penalties for 147 yards, and he suggested that the Falcons’ seven penalties for 50 yards were mostly makeup calls after the game was already out of reach.

“You might as well just give them the ball and give them the game,” Gruden said, via the Washington Post. “I have to check the tape to see what these penalties are all about. It’s very frustrating. We got a couple of token penalties [called on the Falcons] late. I have to look at the tape, and if they are legit, we have to get them corrected.”

Washington was flagged for holding seven times, although two of those penalties were declined. Washington also got two 15-yard personal fouls. Linebacker Zach Brown said the officials weren’t calling it both ways.

“Hey, man, you can’t beat the zebras and the team,” Brown said. “I feel if the refs aren’t going to be calling this, they should be fined just like we get fined. Certain plays were clear as day and they weren’t calling it, but at the end of the day we still got to find a way to get the ‘W.’”

Realistically, it’s hard to see how the officials could have made a 24-point difference, and that’s how much Washington lost by. So while there may have been some individual calls that were questionable, there’s little question that the Falcons were the better team on Sunday.