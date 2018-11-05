Washington signing Austin Howard

Getty Images

Washington has an obvious need in the offensive line, with four starters injured.

It has begun the process of getting some healthy linemen to town, signing veteran offensive tackle Austin Howard, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Howard, 31, has played left tackle, right tackle and right guard in his career. He has played 92 games with 88 starts for the Raiders, Eagles, Jets and Ravens.

Howard started all 16 games at right tackle for the Ravens last season.

The Colts cut him coming out of this preseason.

Washington has lost right guard Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral) and left guard Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL) for the season. Left tackle Trent Williams remains out after thumb surgery last week. Right tackle Morgan Moses has an MCL injury.