Aqib Talib targets Week 13 return

Getty Images

The Rams’ defense has missed cornerback Aqib Talib. They may not be missing him for much longer.

Appearing on NFL Network, Talib said that he’s targeting a Week 13 return from an ankle injury that he suffered in Week Three.

“I had a great visit with the doctor today,” Talib said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. “It looks like the week after Thanksgiving, I’ll be full speed, ready to go.”

The Rams have a bye on Thanksgiving weekend, and they return in Week 13 with a game at Detroit.

It means that the Rams won’t have Talib for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, and for the Monday night showdown against the Chiefs in Mexico City.