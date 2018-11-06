Ben Roethlisberger: 5,000 yards “still a pretty big deal”

Getty Images

With offensive numbers exploding around the league over the first half of the season, it’s no surprise that there are a lot of players on pace for big numbers this season.

That group includes the five quarterbacks currently on pace to throw for 5,000 yards. That’s the same number of players who have done it in the history of the NFL — Drew Brees has done it five times — and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is one of the five, was asked if that impacted the accomplishment.

Roethlisberger threw for 4,952 yards in 2014, which is good for 11th best in a single season, and he’s currently on pace for 5,120 yards.

“It’s still a pretty big deal,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I know I’ve never gotten there and a lot of other guys haven’t. It’s still probably a pretty big number, but it seems like there might be a few guys on pace this year.”

Big deal or not, Roethlisberger said that winning games is “all that matters to me.” The Steelers have won four in a row with the Panthers coming to town on Thursday night.