Ben Roethlisberger no fan of short weeks after Ravens games

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was already playing with a broken finger, and then he had to play the Ravens.

So now might not be the best time to ask him about his thoughts on Thursday night games.

The Steelers host the Panthers this week, and Roethlisberger is just trying to recover after a physical game.

“I’m sure the fans like [Thursday night games]; they like seeing football as often as they can,” he said during his weekly show on 93.7 FM. “Players? (Sighs) It’s like, ‘Oh here we go, short week, especially after a Baltimore game where you’re physically beat up.’

“I guess the only nice thing about it is you have the weekend off.”

Roethlisberger had to take a play off Sunday, after having the wind knocked out of him by Za'Darius Smith. But when Roethlisberger discusses his injuries they always sound like a near-death experience anyway, and he’s not thrilled about playing another good defense (the Panthers rank 11th in total defense) this week.

“Football is a physical game, you’ll always be a little bit sore, but everyone knows the Ravens game is different,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s crazy physical, and you’re sore. If you give us a Thursday game you wish it was after a game that won’t be physical juggernaut slugfest. But it is what it is, and we will just get ready to go as best we can.”

It sounds like he’s asking for more Browns games, but they already had both of those this season.