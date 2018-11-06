Bills cut Phillip Gaines, promote Levi Wallace

Getty Images

The Bills have seen enough from Phillip Gaines.

The cornerback committed three pass interference penalties of 40 yards or more in the past four games, including two against the Bears. Opponents cashed in with scores on all three.

Buffalo cut Gaines on Tuesday. They promoted cornerback Levi Wallace from the practice squad to take Gaines’ spot.

The Chiefs made Gaines a third-round pick in 2014. He played four seasons in Kansas City, appearing in 41 games with 16 starts and making 99 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and 14 pass breakups.

He joined the Bills as a free agent signee in March.

Wallace, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Alabama, has never played a regular-season NFL game.