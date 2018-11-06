Bruce Irvin goes unclaimed on waivers

Getty Images

All players released after the trade deadline have to go through waivers, which meant that former Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin was available to all 31 teams after officially being dropped from the Oakland roster on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that none of those teams decided to take the bait. That leaves Irvin as a free agent able to make a new deal with any team.

His old deal likely played a big role in going unclaimed. Irvin had $3.8 million left on his salary for this year and was signed for an non-guaranteed $9 million base salary in 2019.

Now that Irvin is free, it will not be surprising to hear word of visits and conversations with teams looking for defensive help for the second half of the season.