Cardinals open week as 17-point underdogs to Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs and Cardinals are at the opposite ends of the spectrum this season as illustrated by the records, their statistics and the point spread that bookmakers have assigned to the game.

The 8-1 Chiefs opened as 17-point favorites over the 2-6 Cardinals and that marks the largest opening spread of the 2018 season. A line of that size is more common in college and defensive lineman Corey Peters pointed out that there’s a difference between the levels of football when asked about the size of the spread.

“It’s the NFL. That’s another thing,” Peters said, via AZCentral.com. “This isn’t college football. The talent disparity isn’t much different from best team in the league to whoever you perceive to be the worst team in the league. So when you get to talking about who’s going to win games, it’s really about who shows up and who comes to play.”

Peters said he understands that no one is picking the Cardinals to win outright, but said that people should be “taking that all day” in terms of betting on the Cardinals to cover. Recent history backs Peters. The Bills were 16.5-point underdogs to the Vikings earlier this season and wound up winning the game by 21 points.

A similar outcome in Kansas City would be a major shocker, but it’s a reminder that games are decided on the field and not on a tote board.