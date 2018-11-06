Chiefs activate Daniel Sorensen, waive Nate Orchard

Getty Images

The Chiefs are getting a safety back after he’s missed the first nine games of the year because of an injury.

No, it’s not Eric Berry. Berry’s been on the active roster all year despite a heel injury that has kept him from playing or practicing.

There’s no word of a change on that front, but Daniel Sorensen will be back. Sorensen has been out since August with a knee injury and was designated for return from injured reserve in October. The Chiefs announced that he’s been activated on Tuesday with linebacker Nate Orchard hitting waivers in a corresponding move.

Sorensen started 14 games for the Chiefs last season and recorded 89 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Orchard, a 2015 Browns second-round pick, signed with the Chiefs in October and played his only game against his former team last weekend. He played two snaps and his departure could be a sign that Justin Houston and Frank Zombo are expected back against the Cardinals this weekend.