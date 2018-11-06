Chris Carson, Bradley McDougald both “sore” for Seahawks day after leaving game against Chargers with injuries

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Chris Carson and strong safety Bradley McDougald are each nursing injuries after being forced out of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both Carson and McDougald had been limited in their workload in practice last week due to hip and knee injuries, respectively. Both players were cleared to play in pregame warmups but were unable to finish the contest.

Carson left the game in the second quarter and was seen with an ice wrap around his left thigh prior to halftime due to a hip injury. The issue had forced him to be limited in practices on both Thursday and Friday for Seattle last week.

“He’s sore, but he was sore last week and he made it through.,” Carroll said of Carson. “We’ll have to wait and see, we’ll just go day-to-day with him. We’ll take care of him early in the week and see how he rounds out later in the week.”

Carson gained 40 yards on eight carries for Seattle against the Chargers before being forced out of the game. Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny combined for 73 yards on 19 carries in relief of Carson.

McDougald was forced from the game at halftime expect for a lone snap where he returned to the field to cover for a briefly injured Tedric Thompson. McDougald was only able to be limited in practice one day last week and Carroll said after the game that his knee tightened up on him as the game progressed.

“Pretty sore again,” Carroll said of McDougald on Monday. “He was sore last week, and he was pretty sore today again. He went back in the game because we needed him for a play, but he really wasn’t able to finish it. We’ll have to wait and see. Last week was really as quiet week for him. He didn’t practice much of anything and I wouldn’t think it would be much different this week, and we’ll see how he is on game day.”

With Seattle heading on the road to face a Los Angeles Rams team coming off its first loss of the season, the absence of Carson and/or McDougald this week could be pivotal. The Seahawks played the Rams tough in Seattle last month in a 33-31 loss to the NFC West leader. Both Carson and McDougald were healthy for that game. They may not be this Sunday, which could make a tough task even more difficult for the Seahawks.