Cowboys treat Amari Cooper like No. 1 receiver

Getty Images

After giving up a first-round draft pick to get Amari Cooper, the Cowboys vowed to use him like a No. 1 receiver. They didn’t waste any time doing just that.

Cooper finished as the team’s leading receiver with five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought we did a very good job of showing his ability to basically create opportunities,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “And I thought he did. And I thought we used him really effectively. I thought we really had something going with him on a roll when we got the call when our tight end [was penalized for offensive pass interference].

“. . .I was not disappointed tonight in how Amari played tonight. He didn’t disappoint me as to expectations.”

Dak Prescott targeted Cooper a team-high eight times in 31 attempts. It was at least one time too many.

The Cowboys quarterback tried to force the ball into double coverage in the end zone and safety Kevin Byard made an easy interception in the first half.

“I shouldn’t have let [Logan Ryan] hold me,” Cooper said. “You’ve got to expect that sometimes as a receiver, and for some reason that slipped my mind on that play, and I let him kind of hold me up. If that wouldn’t have happened, I would have been in the vicinity of the ball and would have been able to go up and make the play.”

For a first game, it was a start.

“I really like the offense, some of the stuff that I did in college,” Cooper said. “It works. It definitely works. We just didn’t capitalize on some of the things we should’ve capitalized on as far as in the red zone. We definitely left some points out there, and they went ahead and continued to fight and had a good game. That’s why they won.”