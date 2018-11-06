Dak Prescott: We’ve got to do better and it starts with me

Getty Images

Monday night got off to a productive and frustrating start for the Cowboys offense.

They drove into the red zone on each of their first three drives and new wideout Amari Cooper scored a touchdown, but those seven points were all they managed thanks to a missed field goal and an interception in the end zone. They’d only manage seven points the rest of the way and quarterback Dak Prescott lost a fumble in the second half as the early promise morphed into another concerning performance for the offense.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he’s still a Prescott believer after the game, but the quarterback lamented forcing the ball on the interception and said any offensive improvement is going to have to start with his own improvement.

“We’ve got to do better and it starts with me,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “It starts with me first all the way.”

Prescott will get a chance to show he’s found better footing in Philadelphia next Sunday night. If he can’t, the Cowboys will find themselves 3-6 and far away from where they wanted to be this season.