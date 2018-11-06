Demaryius Thomas unloads on John Elway, coaching staff

Getty Images

Demaryius Thomas waited until his return to Denver was over and the Texans had secured the win. Then, he unloaded on his former team.

Thomas held nothing back in an interview with Orange & Blue radio (760 AM) on Monday. The receiver criticized General Manager John Elway, head coach Vance Joseph and receivers coach Zach Azzanni.

He accused Joseph of lying to him by telling Thomas the Broncos weren’t going to trade him.

“When he said that to me, I said, ‘How is it not true? My agent [Todd France] called me today and said Elway wanted a fifth-round pick for me,'” Thomas told the radio station, via multiple reports. “So, we’re telling stories to each other now? I thought we were going to be men about this.

“. . . Listening to that from him and then another couple of coaches coming up to me saying, ‘It’s all fake; it’s all fake,’ and then it really happens, it’s like, ‘Man.’ It is what it is, though.”

Thomas said he heard through the grapevine Elway and Joseph made the Pro Bowler the scapegoat of the team’s offense, which ranks 18th in passing.

“You know what bothers me — I don’t want to stir any pot — but it bothers me [that] I had people from Denver saying like, ‘They really said they got rid of you because you were the problem on offense and they said they wanted to better the offense,’’’ Thomas said. “I’m like, ‘Really, bro?’ People just kept stirring it on.

“I heard they were saying that Vance was saying something, and Elway was saying something. I did so much for this organization and never had nothing bad to say about anybody. None of the players I played with. I just did my job and kept it as professional as I could. For you all to say that I was one of the reasons that the offense wasn’t going, and say this and that, man, that hurt.”

Thomas made it clear he was bothered not being named a team captain. He also was upset when Azzanni told Thomas he was losing playing time to rookie DaeSean Hamilton.

“My receiver coach came to me and said — he could’ve said this to either Courtland [Sutton] or Emmanuel [Sanders], but he came to me and said it — he said, ‘I want to get DaeSean in the game more than one rep. I want to get him going four to six plays of reps,'” Thomas said. “I’m like, ‘Bro, I’ve been here nine years, and you ask me besides anybody else?’ I’m like, ‘That’s so disrespectful to me, because I’ve put so much into this game, but you want me to come out for a rookie.’

“I don’t have anything against it, because he’s a great player; I love DaeSean Hamilton to death. When I knew it was that, I was like, ‘I’m out here just to be out here.’ It was tough.”

It clearly was time for Thomas to move on and get a fresh start elsewhere.