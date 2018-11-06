Despite more than two decades of mediocrity, Cowboys continue to move the needle

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys last won a Super Bowl nearly 23 years ago. Since then, they haven’t even played for a berth in the Super Bowl, one of only three NFC teams (along with Washington and Detroit) to fail to qualify for conference title games. But the Cowboys still move the needle, generating gigantic ratings, selling merchandise, and otherwise being a team that everyone wants to talk about and pay attention to.

What other great team that falls on consistent hard times can say that? The Raiders became wretched, and no one cared about them anymore. The same dynamic surely would apply to any major brand that suddenly performs over an extended period of time like a $1.99 generic substitute.

But not the Cowboys. It’s a testament to a franchise that became firmly established in the ’70s, persisted through the ’80s, and returned to prominence with three Super Bowl wins in four seasons from 1992 through 1995. Since then, the Cowboys have qualified for the playoffs only nine times, with a record of 3-9. Each of the three wins came in the wild-card round.

That’s not a horrible 23-year run, but it’s not the kind of performance that screams out “America’s Team.” And yet the Cowboys continue to be America’s Team.

America gets its next glimpse of the Cowboys on Sunday night, when the third-place team in the NFC East tries to improve on its 3-5 record by taking on the 4-4 Eagles in Philadelphia. Win or lose, America will continue to watch every move the Cowboys make.