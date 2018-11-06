Dolphins working out cornerbacks

Getty Images

The Dolphins lost cornerback Cordrea Tankersley for the season when he tore his ACL in Week Eight and they’re taking a look at a few options to take his place on the roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team worked out David Amerson, Dontae Johnson and Demetri Goodson on Tuesday.

Amerson signed with the Chiefs in February, but failed to make the team this summer so his last regular season action came when he hurt his foot while playing for the Raiders in Week Seven last season. Johnson spent October with the Bills and played in one game while Goodson spent a couple of weeks with the Saints after being dropped by the Packers in early September.

Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain and Torry McTyer are the top corners in Miami. McCain was evaluated for a concussion against the Jets last Saturday and returned to the game after being cleared.