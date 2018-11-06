Doug Marrone tweaking Jags schedule after the league tweaked his

Getty Images

The Jaguars got flexed out of prime time in Week 11, and when asked if they deserved to keep that coveted Sunday Night Football spot, coach Doug Marrone replied: “No.”

But because the Jaguars have been flexed out of contender status to a 3-5 record, Marrone has more to say about what they have to do to get back into consideration for such games.

Via Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union, Marrone said he was making some schedule changes internally to try to shake things up, and get them back to the mindset of a team that routinely plays at 1 p.m. ET on Sundays. That’s going to include “more hands on” walk-through practices to try to polish up technique issues, but there were other non-staffing changes, including the time of practices and meals in the hope “our body clock gets right on that and we’re able to go.”

“The team is 3-5,” Marrone said. “What I want to do is I want to make sure that I get everything right, build it right, get the coaches right, go out there and I don’t have to . . . stand up here and say, ‘Hey, it’s my fault.’ I’m responsible for it. I have to do a good job, and I want to make sure that I am doing everything I can to give everyone else an opportunity to do well. If I don’t do that, we will all fail and that’s it.”

The Jaguars have lost four straight games, so changing the time of lunch isn’t the only thing they need to adjust. But Marrone has acknowledged that things need changing, which is the first step.