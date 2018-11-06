Eagles claim Cre’von LeBlanc off waivers from Lions, waive Dexter McDougle

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday.

To clear a roster spot, the Eagles waived veteran cornerback Dexter McDougle. Since the trade deadline has passed, all players must clear waivers before becoming a free agent.

LeBlanc was waived by the Lions on Saturday to make room for the activation of wide receiver Andy Jones from the physically unable to perform list.

LeBlanc had appeared in three games for the Lions this season, recording three tackles. He appeared in 28 games with 10 starts for the Chicago Bears over the previous two seasons. The Bears waived LeBlanc at the end of training camp and he signed with the Lions practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.

McDougle played in two games with one start for the Eagles this season recording five tackles and a pass defended. He also played eight games for Philadelphia last season. He’s appeared in 31 career games for the Eagles, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.