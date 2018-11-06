Eagles waive DeAndre Carter, sign T.Y. McGill

Getty Images

The Eagles waived receiver DeAndre Carter on Tuesday.

They signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill in a corresponding move.

Carter, 25, appeared in seven games with one start. He served as the team’s returner in the absence of Darren Sproles.

Carter averaged 10.3 yards on 10 punt returns and 20.4 yards on 10 kickoff returns.

The Eagles signed McGill last month, but he failed his physical. He also spent time with the Chargers this season after they claimed him off waivers from the Chiefs on Sept. 2.

But McGill has not played in a regular-season game this season.

He has played 28 career games with the Colts and Browns over the past three seasons.