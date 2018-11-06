Eli Manning will start on Monday night

Getty Images

Eight days after the second ever showdown between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, the NFL will give us the inaugural meeting of . . . Eli Manning and maybe Nick Mullens, if not C.J. Beathard.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur confirmed on Tuesday that Manning will start for the Giants next Monday night, in a game against the 49ers.

There had been some speculation that Manning could be benched, enough to spark at least one prop bet as to whether he’d start. But with Kyle Lauletta and Alex Tanney as the alternatives, the Giants aren’t yet inclined to assume full-blown tank mode.

After Monday night, maybe they will be.

Regardless, it’s becoming more and more clear that this will be Eli’s last year with the Giants. The question then becomes whether he’d play somewhere else, or call it a career.