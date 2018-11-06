Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys aren’t out of it, we’re two games back in the NFC East

Getty Images

The Cowboys dropped to 3-5 with Monday night’s loss to the Titans, putting them in serious danger of missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. But Ezekiel Elliott isn’t concerned.

Elliott noted that Dallas is only two games behind first-place Washington in the NFC East, with half a game left to play.

“We’re not out of it. We’re two games behind the division, so we have a lot of ball left, just got to figure out fast how to get things right,” Elliott said after the game.

The Cowboys are certainly not out of it. This is a year when the NFC East is very winnable. The Giants stink, the Eagles have taken a step back and first-place Washington just lost three offensive starters and looked terrible in a blowout loss. Next week Dallas is at Philadelphia, and a win there would put the Cowboys right in the mix.

“We’ve just got to go out there and find ways to win. We’re not out of it, we’re not out of it all. But you have to win ball games. We’ve got to be better than we were today,” Elliott said.

Soon the Cowboys will have to show they’re better not with their words, but with their play. Or else they will be out of it.